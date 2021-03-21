Simi Valley

Man Suspected of Delivering Heroin Via Drone in Simi Valley

When detectives recovered the remote-controlled aerial device, they found suspected heroin attached to it.

By Associated Press

An image provided by the Simi Valley Police Department shows what investigators say is heroin attached to a drone.
Simi Valley Police Department

Police in Southern California are investigating whether a suspected drug dealer used a drone to deliver heroin to customers.

John Piani was arrested Friday in Simi Valley as narcotics detectives were investigating possible heroin and methamphetamine sales in the city northwest of Los Angeles.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At the time of the arrest, Piani was operating a drone, police said. When detectives recovered the remote-controlled aerial device, they found suspected heroin attached to it, the Ventura County Star reported.

Police continue to investigate the drone's usage, the newspaper said.

It wasn't known Sunday whether Piani, 51, has an attorney. He could face charges including felony possessing drugs for sale.

He was jailed in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Simi Valley
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us