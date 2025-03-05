Here's why some Democrats wore pink during Trump's speech to Congress

The Democratic Women's Caucus had dozens of its members wear pink during President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress Tuesday night.

The caucus' chair, New Mexico Democrat Teresa Leger Fernández, called pink a color of "power and protest" in a statement. Fernández said Congress members are protesting increased costs, tariffs, funding cuts for women's health research and domestic violence survivors, among other plans.

"We stand united in our fury at how Trump and Republicans are harming women and families at every turn to give tax breaks to billionaires. Everything Trump has done has raised costs for America’s women," Fernández said.

In the past, Democrats have worn suffragist white as a form of solidarity and protest against infringements of women’s rights.

"We're standing together in pink — the color of the Women’s March, the color of persistence — as we continue to fight for our rights. This is a movement by, for, and about women," vice chair Hillary Scholten said, a Democrat from Michigan.

Roughly 30 Democratic women were seen sporting pink outfits, including Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

Other Democratic groups have plans to wear different colors as a form of symbolism or protest. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus plan to wear black, while supporters of Ukraine said they will wear blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a Democrat from Illinois who is also a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and has Ukrainian ancestry, said she plans to wear pink, black, blue and yellow.

U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania and U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland were both seen sporting blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is wearing black, while U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez is wearing pink. They're both Democrats from Illinois.

"It's really a reminder that this color is also a color of resistance and that every single woman that's in that State of the Union wearing that pink is going to continue to fight back for women and girls," Ramirez said.

In addition to the colors they're wearing, some Democratic members of Congress plan to wear stickers that are meant to protest the Trump administraion. the Progressive Change Campaign Committee is organizing a movement involving stickers that read "Elon is stealing social security," referring to Elon Musk's downsizing of the federal government.

Still other Democrats, including Illinois' Jan Schakowsky, Mike Quigley and Sean Casten, plan to boycott the speech altogether.