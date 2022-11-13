Here's How You Can Score Free Chipotle During the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Every time the U.S. Soccer Team scores a goal during the 2022 World Cup, Chipotle will tweet a special code from @ChipotleTweets.

The first 5,000 people to text the code to "888222" will be eligible to redeem a free entrée.

If you're fast enough, the free meal code is valid through Dec. 31.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off Nov. 20 and is being hosted in Qatar with Ecuador battling it out with Qatar for the first match.

The 32 qualifying teams are sectioned off into groups of four according to a complex ranking system, according to FIFA.

The U.S. team is ranked third in group B alongside England, Iran and Wales.

Scheduled US Games:

November 21st : USA vs. Wales

: USA vs. Wales November 25th : England vs. USA

: England vs. USA November 29th : Iran vs. USA

: Iran vs. USA More games will be scheduled if the U.S. advances

That's a free "burrito, burrito bowl, single order of tacos, quesadilla (only available via the Chipotle App or on Chipotle.com), or a salad" according to the chain restaurant.

Each game is allowed to one code per mobile number.

