Here are the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball Christmas jackpot

The drawing is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

The winning numbers were drawn for the $638 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night, potentially giving one or multiple people a very merry Christmas.

The winning numbers are 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and a red Powerball of 4. The Power Play is 2x.

The $638 million jackpot can either be awarded over 30 years, or winners can take the one-time cash option of $321.1 million. Most choose the latter.

The prize is also subject to federal taxes. Most states tax lottery winnings as well. However, Texas, Florida and California are among the few states do not.

The $638 million jackpot represents the largest Powerball jackpot since the $1.7 billion prize was awarded to someone in California in October of this year.

Edwin Castro, the winner of the biggest Powerball jackpot in history, has bought a $25.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills.

