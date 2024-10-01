Gov. Gavin Newsom signed dozens of bills passed by the state legislature as he had until Sept. 30 to either sign or veto the proposals.

Here are some of the new laws that will go into effect in the coming months as early as Jan. 1, 2025.

Crime

Harsher sentences for flash-mob, smash-and-grab robberies

People convicted of animal cruelty will be banned from owning a firewarm for 10 years.

Domestic violence victims can file restraining orders without delay while being able to keep their car data private from their abusers.

Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu will get at least five speed cameras.

California will be able to continue to collect and use DNA samples from people arrested for certain crimes

Local law enforcement agencies will be better informed when sexually violent predators are set to be released in their area.

The penalty for soliciting and buying sex from minors under 16 will be raised to a felony.

Business

All plastic shopping bags will be banned starting in 2026.

Cannabis lounges where customers can buy the drug, then stick around for a meal or a live show will be legalized, starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The maximum criminal fines for corporations will increase.

Health

Insurance companies will be required to cover IVF.

The sale of tampons and other menstrual products that contain potentially toxic chemicals will be banned in California.

A new law will require pharmacies to provide accessible prescription labels or supplemental documentation to patients with vision problems.

California will expand the type of facilities that can treat people with a substance use disorder.

California families will have better access to donor milk for their babies regardless of what insurance they have.

Education

California private non-profit colleges and universities will be banned from offering legacy admissions.

Six artificial food dyes will be prohibited from school foods.

Oil and gas operations near schools will be restricted.

A new law will restrict the use of smartphones on school campuses.

Tech and social media

It will become illegal to create and distribute sexually explicit images of a real person.

Social media companies are required to come up with a system through which users can report sexually explicit deepfakes.

Social media companies will be prohibited from knowingly providing addictive content feeds to minors starting in 2027.

Parents who profit from social media posts using their children will be required to set aside some of the earnings for them.

Companies that are testing their AI models will have to publicly disclose safety protocols.

Civil rights