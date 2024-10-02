Here are new 6 California laws that aim to crack down on crime

As countless images and videos from violent retail thefts, deadly crashes on Pacific Coast Highway and mass shootings in other parts of the country shocked many Californians in recent years, some of the bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last month appear to address public safety concerns.

Here are six new laws that aim to reduce crime across the Golden State.

Tougher penalties for robberies

A new law targets large-scale thefts, including sledgehammer crimes, flash-mob attacks, smash-and-grab robberies.

Prosecutors will be required to impose harsher sentences again for those who damage or destroy property valued at more than $50,000 while committing a felony.

A similar law expired in 2018. The new law will sunset by 2030.

While shoplifting has been a growing problem, large-scale, smash-and-grab thefts, in which groups of individuals brazenly rush into stores and take goods in plain sight, have become a crisis in California and elsewhere in recent years. Such crimes, often captured on video and posted on social media, have brought particular attention to the problem of retail theft in the state.

The new law is part of a bipartisan legislative package of about a dozen bills aiming to crack down on thefts, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.

Gun control

People convicted of animal cruelty will be banned from owning a firearm for at least 10 years under the 2024 Gun Violence Prevention Act.

Animal cruelty acts include maliciously and intentionally maiming, mutilating, torturing or wounding an animal, or maliciously or intentionally killing an animal.

Supporters, including the California District Attorneys' Association, said the law is “much-needed” because of the link between violence against animals and violence against humans.

Riverside State Senator Richard Roth and Burbank State Senator Anthony Portantino, who initially proposed the law, cited a domestic violence study that showed the overwhelming number of women in abusive relationships reported their animals were threatened, harmed or killed by their abusers.

PCH speed cameras

The city of Malibu will be allowed to add up to five speed cameras on a dangerous stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.

Among the 60 people who died on PCH in the last 15 years were four Pepperdine University students, who were fatally struck in October 2023.

The new law will allow the installation of automated speed cameras on the 21-mile stretch of the roadway.

The law goes into effect in January 2025.

Forensic services

The California Justice Department will be able to continue to provide forensic DNA services by extending funding for Prop 69, the DNA Fingerprint, Unsolved Crime and Innocence Protection Act, which was passed by voters in 2004.

The new law will also extend the sunset date for Prop 69.

At the same time, criminal fines will continue to go toward funding crime-solving DNA programs at the state Department of Justice and local law enforcement agencies.

Domestic violence

Newsom’ signing of a bipartisan package of bills means the state will establish a restitution fund for domestic violence victims while forcing restraining orders applications to be processed without delay.

Newsom’s office said the new law will help domestic violence survivors to rebuild their lives by providing them financial help through the restitution fund.

Fines and fees from white-collar criminals will go toward domestic violence victims’ restitution fund.

As another way of protecting victims, California will also require automakers to protect drivers’ data privacy.

For one, drivers will be able to terminate remote access to their cars, which will prevent abusers from tracking their victims and controlling their vehicles.

Soliciting minors

The penalty for soliciting and buying sex from minors under 16 will be raised to a felony.

Current state laws limit the penalties for soliciting a minor to a misdemeanor charge. In addition to making it a felony if the victims were under 16, the new law would also allow prosecutors to charge repeat offenders with a felony if the victims were at least 16 years old.

But the California legislation doesn't go as far as laws in other states. In Texas, for example, an adult would be charged with a felony for soliciting a minor under 17 and could face harsher penalties if the victim was under 14.

Release of sexual predators

When the state decided to release a sexually violent predator known as the Pillowcase Rapist into Southern California’s Antelope Valley last month, community members, law enforcement officials and political leaders voiced their concerns and outrage.

"While I understand that the state performs a comprehensive study and assessment before proposing a site, nothing takes the place of the real-world perspectives that only community members can offer. I want to ensure my constituents are kept informed about this process and have every opportunity to weigh in on this decision,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Katheryne Barger, who represents the Antelope Valley area, said.

The releases of sexually violent predators are more common in rural communities across the state often without involving local authorities in the decision-making process.

Now a new law that aims to increase transparency in criminals’ releases will ensure law enforcement agencies are better informed and involved in placements.

The law also promises to provide more information about criminals and give communities more time to prepare.