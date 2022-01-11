If your favorite part of the Super Bowl is the halftime show, this might be the big game gig for you.

Producers of the show are looking for 500 people to participate in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Feb. 13 during the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.



Members of the Field Team will help assemble the show stage and move scenic elements on and off of the field for the star-laden halftime performance featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.



There are a few requirements. You’ll need to attend posted rehearsals, be over age 18 and in good physical health. Proof of vaccination will be required and booster shots are strongly encouraged.

Click here to view the rehearsal schedule and apply. Rehearsals last about four hours and are usually in the evenings or on weekends.

Note: Field Team members will not receive Super Bowl tickets.

This is a paid position.