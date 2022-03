Long Beach police are asking for help to find the man they say stabbed the owner of a liquor store.

It happened in January inside Frank's liquor on East Broadway.

Police released the photo of the suspected attacker, described as a bald man about 6 foot 2.

The victim’s daughter told the LA Times her mother is paralyzed from the neck down and unable to speak.

The owners were on the verge of retirement, and had just found out they had a buyer for their store.