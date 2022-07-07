Pringles

Help Pringles Rename a Cute Spider, and It May Mean Free Chips for You

Pringles is asking fans to sign a petition on the web to rename a distinct looking spider after the company.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pringles is asking all chip and arachnid fans to sign a petition on the web helping to rename a spider that looks like it's sporting a mustache, just like the Pringles logo.

The creepy crawler doesn't seem to be the obvious choice to partner with a chip company.

But you have to admit: it's kind of cute, right?

The arthropod is now-named the Kidney Garden Spider. It is native of Southeast Asia, and bares a resemblance to the Pringles logo on its back. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pringles is asking for fans to sign a petition to rename the mustachioed spider after the company because of the similarities. They created the petition in collaboration with the International Society of Arachnology

“We're calling on the arachnid community to do what’s right and recognize this very real spider as the Pringles Spider,” the online petition reads.  

U.S. & World

Shinzo Abe 12 hours ago

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Assassinated at Campaign Event

Joe Biden 3 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Order Friday Aimed at Protecting Abortion Access

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition had nearly met its goal of reaching the necessary 2,500 signatures.

If Pringles is able to get the spider renamed, they said they would give away free chips for everyone. 

The chip company also has a program that allows people to adopt a “Pringles” Spider. You get official adoption certification once you do -- but you don't actually get sent a real spider, obviously.

This article tagged under:

PringlesSpider
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us