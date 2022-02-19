Miami Beach

Helicopter Crashes Into Water Off Miami Beach

The helicopter crashed into the ocean near 10th Street and Ocean Drive

Passengers were hospitalized after a helicopter crashed into the ocean just off Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon.

The Robinson R44 helicopter came down in the water near 10th Street and Ocean Drive at about 1 p.m.

Two passengers sustained trauma injuries and were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The other passenger was not a trauma event.

According to Miami Beach Fire Rescue Chief Linares, all three survivors are in stable condition and they called the incident a controlled crash.

Video posted on Twitter by the Miami Beach Police Department shows the moment the helicopter came down.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

