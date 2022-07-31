Traffic Resumes After Investigation of Suspicious Package at LAX

Airport police determined it was safe to reopen Terminal 3 at LAX after an investigation into a suspicious package Sunday night.

LAX announced at approximately 10:27 p.m. that traffic would be impacted after a suspicious package was reported near Terminal 3.

During the investigation, traffic on the upper level for departures was impacted and the lower level was used for drop off and pick up.

"Consider using the lower level during this time if dropping off or picking up," LAX said in a tweet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Heavy traffic and delays were to be expected as police continued investigating.

At approximately 11:44 p.m., police determined it was safe to open Terminal 3 and traffic would resume normally.

No further details were immediately available.