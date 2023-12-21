Heavy rains drag car through river in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to an emergency call about a car that fell into the Pacoima Wash.

The incident was reported on Thursday afternoon in the 15100 block of W. Parthenia in North Hills.

Rescue division officers responded on the ground and in the air, but they did not find any trapped victims.

The authorities reported that the car involved appeared to have been abandoned and dragged into the river due to the rain.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

As a precautionary measure, the rescue units did a preliminary search in nearby areas to rule out that any person was swept away by the current, but no victims were found.

The LAFD closed the investigation and classified it as a false alarm to make rescue units available for other emergencies.

The rains hitting Southern California this week have flooded areas in the Ventura and LA counties.

The National Weather Service issued several warnings for possible flooding until rains are expected to stop on Friday.