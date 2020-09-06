Photos: Scenes From SoCal's September Heat Wave

Labor Day weekend brought temperatures well into the triple digits for a widespread part of Southern California. Even coastal areas and mountain communities reached the 90s.
Entering the holiday weekend, health official had urged residents to avoid large gatherings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and wear masks. Scenes from some SoCal beaches showed large crowds.
Excessive heat warnings remain in place through Monday.
Below, a look at some of the ways people sought relief from the extreme heat.
Hermosa Beach, CA-Sept. 5, 2020-People flocked to Hermosa Beach to escape the heat on Sept. 5, 2020. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People gather on the beach at the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People walk along a beach bike path on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Hermosa Beach, CA-Sept. 5, 2020-People flocked to Hermosa Beach to escape the heat on Sept. 5, 2020. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Joy Aguilar cuts Cooper Vanhoose’s hair on the Venice Beach boardwalk on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Venice, California. Aguilar said she is offering haircuts outdoors along the beach as many hair salons remain closed. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People gather on the beach at the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: A woman sits beneath a lighted umbrella as a man plays trumpet near a drum circle on Venice Beach after sunset on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Venice, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
VENICE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People gather on Venice Beach along the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Venice, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People gather along the beach at the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across Southern California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People walk on the beach on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: An umbrella salesman stands on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 05: People gather on the beach along the Pacific Ocean on the first day of the Labor Day weekend amid a heatwave on September 5, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Temperatures are soaring across California sparking concerns that crowded beaches could allow for wider spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)