Photos: Scenes From SoCal's September Heat Wave

Labor Day weekend brought temperatures well into the triple digits for a widespread part of Southern California. Even coastal areas and mountain communities reached the 90s.

Entering the holiday weekend, health official had urged residents to avoid large gatherings to help limit the spread of the coronavirus and wear masks. Scenes from some SoCal beaches showed large crowds.

Excessive heat warnings remain in place through Monday.

Below, a look at some of the ways people sought relief from the extreme heat.