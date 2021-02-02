State, Local Health Officials Warn Against Super Bowl Watch Parties

The biggest game in football usually means big Super Bowl parties, but with COVID-19 still spreading, state and local health officials are calling for a party timeout.

Though watch parties aren’t encouraged inside a home, restaurants offering outdoor dining would love to take reservations.

With hospitalization rates dropping, California's public health chief Dr. Mark Ghaly says gathering now would be like fumbling close to the end zone.

What are your plans for Super Bowl Sunday? Health officials are warning against parties inside at home. They don’t want to see another Covid 19 surge. Restaurants offering outdoor dining are taking reservations and moving TVs outside. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/F8gDEcSPxB — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) February 3, 2021

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa is concerned super spreader parties will bring shutdowns back.

“Ditch the gatherings,” he said. “Us going backwards would be a huge setback. As much as I love the Super Bowl, I don't think it's worth us going back to stay-at-home. We can't afford to do that.”

Restaurants that offer outdoor dining like Momo's in San Francisco will be showing the game on televisions outside.