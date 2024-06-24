Animals and Wildlife

Hawaii lifeguard dies in shark attack while surfing off Oahu

Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack.

By The Associated Press

A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore
AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File

A professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the attack near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city's fire, police and emergency medical services departments responded to Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites, Enright said.

Lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement, Enright said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, Enright said.

California Jun 18

‘I tussled with the animal': Survivor describes Del Mar shark attack

Florida Jun 7

Back-to-back shark bites cause Florida county to close waters

Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack, Enright said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager said Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.”

“He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide,” Lager said at a news conference. “Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

“Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said, calling Perry’s death “a tragic loss.”

The images could be the first we’ve seen of a newborn great white shark.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us