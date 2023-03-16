IKEA shoppers could be eligible for a payout as part of a class-action settlement, but the deadline to file a claim is approaching.

The $24 million settlement centers on allegations in a lawsuit, which was filed in Cook County, that the popular Swedish furniture company "printed receipts for credit or debit card transactions at its retail locations that included more than the last 5 digits of the debit or credit card number."

While a court did not rule in favor of either party in the lawsuit, IKEA agreed to pay $24.25 million in a settlement, but court records show they "vigorously deny any and all liability or wrongdoing." The company did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment on the settlement.

Under the settlement, anyone who shopped at IKEA in the U.S. between Oct. 18, 2017, and Dec. 31, 2019, and used a debit or credit card to make a purchase could be eligible for a payout. Some may have already received a notice stating they may be eligible based records from IKEA, according to a website for the settlement.

While the final payout amount will depend largely on the number of claims filed, the law firm behind the suit expects checks to be between $30 and $60.

The deadline to file a claim or exclude yourself from the settlement is May 4. A final approval hearing will then take place on July 28.