Paris

Have Good Dance Skills? Here's How to Breakdance for a Medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

With the 2024 Olympics less than two years away, athletes and event coordinators are working tirelessly to ensure everyone's favorite worldwide event runs smoothly. Here's how the 2024 summer Olympics will make history and redefine athletics.

By Valeria Garcia

TOPSHOT - Austria's breakdancer Fouad Ambelj aka Lil Zoo, winner of the Red Bull BC One world championship in 2018, dances on a roof during a photo session in Mumbai on November 10, 2019. - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has chosen to integrate brakdancing into the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
Lionel Bonaventure/ AFP via Getty Images

The next summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France from Friday, July 26 ending Sunday, August 11.

The City of Lights will be hosting thirty-two sports totaling to 329 events, marking the 100th year anniversary of the Paris Games of 1924.

Being the sixth Olympic games hosted by France, the 2024 games will make history as "breaking" will make its Olympic debut.

According to the official Olympics website, "Breaking is a competitive form of breakdancing that includes footwork and athletic moves like back or head spins. Athletes (known as b-boys and b-girls) are judged on a number of criteria during their routines, including technical skill, creativity, style, speed, strength, rhythm and agility".

Currently, thirty-two athletes are set to compete as "b-boys" and "b-girls" for medals.

Click here to learn more about breaking and how to qualify.

"We have had a clear priority, and this is to introduce sports which are particularly popular among the younger generations," said IOC president Thomas Bach, "And also to take into account the urbanization of sport."

Click here for more information about the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

This article tagged under:

ParisOlympicsBreakdancing
