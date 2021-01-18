LAPD

Graffiti on Historic Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown Investigated as a Hate Crime

Spray paint was discovered on the temple Monday morning.

By Staff Reports

The Wilshire Boulevard Temple on Wilshire Boulevard in Koreatown.
Getty

A hate crime investigation was opened Monday after graffiti was spray-painted on a Jewish temple in the Koreatown area.

The discovery was made about 8:30 a.m. at Wilshire Boulevard Temple in the 3600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations office said surveillance video showed an unidentified male wearing a hooded sweatshirt spray-painting the graffiti on the outside of the building about 2:30 a.m.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

Biden DNI Pick Says No Room for Politics in Intel Agencies

Joe Biden 6 hours ago

Biden Taps Levine for Assistant Health Secretary; 1st Transgender Woman Nominated

It was not immediately clear what was painted on the building. 

Wilshire Boulevard Temple was founded in 1862 as Congregation B’nai B'rith, the city’s first synagogue. Wilshire Boulevard Temple now has two locations -- the historic Erika J. Glazer Family Campus in Wilshire Center/Koreatown and the Audrey and Sydney Irmas Campus in West Los Angeles. 

Both locations offer worship services, adult programs, volunteer opportunities and cultural and educational events.

Anyone with information was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDKoreatown
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us