A woman has been arrested in connection with a caught-on-camera attack on a street vendor that shows a woman punching a vendor in the head, spitting in the food, and tossing all the food on the ground in Harvard Park.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of 30-year-old India Duerson Wednesday.

On July 2, the LAPD said Duerson walked up to the South Tacos vendor on Normandie and Slauson avenues.

Video taken by a bystander shows a woman punching the vendor, named Bertha. Witnesses said the woman wanted a burrito, but didn't have money to pay for it.

The tirade lasted about 15 minutes as the woman vandalized the stand and even spit in the food.

The LAPD said she stole food and ran from the area.

People rallied Monday night behind the street vendor.

On Tuesday, the LAPD said Duerson was arrested on suspicion of robbery. She had an existing $10,000.00 warrant for prostitution, the LAPD said. She was being held on $60,000 bail and the case was being sent to the LA County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

A GoFundMe benefitting the vendor has raised more than $8,000 after setting a goal of $2,500.