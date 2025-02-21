Hollywood

Harry Potter musical now in Los Angeles. Here's when to see the magic

The show will run until June 22

By Benjamin Gamson

The script for “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was initially released on July 31, 2016.
“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," a musical that takes place 19 years after the original Harry Potter story, is in Los Angeles. 

The musical continues the story of J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world and follows Harry Potter’s son, Albus Severus Potter. 

The show is running at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre from Feb. 15 until June 22. 

A red carpet premiere was on Feb. 19 and featured actors from the show, producers and other celebrities. 

The script was released on July 31, 2016 and a definitive edition was published July 25, 2017. 

