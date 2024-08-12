Harris raises more than $12 million at San Francisco fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed Bay Area and West Coast donors at a major fundraiser in San Francisco on Sunday, making her first visit to the area since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

The sold-out fundraiser at the Fairmont Hotel was packed with donors and supporters hoping Harris’ bid for the White House will succeed. The VP talked to more than 700 people and touched on issues such as the Affordable Care Act, voting rights, reproductive rights, and Project 2025.

At the start of the event, former House Speaker Nanci Pelosi addressed the crowd, comparing the election to the Olympics saying, "Democracy is on the ballot…and we want democracy to win the gold that day."

Pelosi, a longtime ally of the President, played a key role for Democrats, behind-the-scenes, in nudging Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid for the White House.

Cameras were not allowed inside the event, but an NBC Bay Area crew did attend and saw many state and local leaders. Some of the officials in attendance included Governor Gavin Newsom, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Controller Malia Cohen, Representative Barbara Lee, and Representative Jared Hoffman. Larry Baer, the CEO of the San Francisco Giants, was also spotted at this event.

Bonta posted a video from the event which shows Harris greeting the crowd and saying, "Good afternoon, everyone. Boy, is it good to be home!"

Harris was born in Oakland, grew up in Berkeley, and served as San Francisco's District Attorney.

Harris noted that on her recent battleground state tour, large crowds have come out to attend.

"But even better, attendees are signing up for volunteer shifts by the thousands," she said.

Harris acknowledged the optimism she's seeing while campaigning but noted that there is still much more work to be done.

"Let's not take anything for granted," Harris said.

"I know there's a lot of enthusiasm out there. I've never been one to believe in the polls whether they're up or they're down," she continued.

Sunday’s event cost attendees anywhere from $3,300 to $50,000. The invitation for the Harris Victory Fund did not explicitly say who would be present. However, Bloomberg reported that LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman was planning on attending.

The event raised more than $12 million for the campaign. The haul adds to the historic $310 million the Harris-Walz campaign raised in July. Of that, $36 million was raised in the 24 hours after Harris announced her pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

“The fact that everyone got behind her and really coalesced, I was so proud of us as Democrats, and I think it’s the right thing and I think it's going to make a win,” said Lindsay Todd of San Francisco.

"It's very exciting, all different age groups are supporting her, it just seems like there is a real momentum and a positive energy," noted Patty Stone of San Francisco.

Following the event, Harris received a standing ovation as she walked out.

During the event, hundreds of people protested nearby, calling on Harris to stop military aid to Israel and demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Harris’ Bay Area appearance comes after her battleground state tour across five states.

University of San Francisco Politics Professor James Taylor explained that while California is not a battleground state, it will continue to play an important role in Harris' campaign.

"Kamala Harris will continue to come back to California because that’s where the money is," Taylor said.

He also noted that in the Bay Area, Harris is "a favorite daughter, so she’s going to get favorite daughter treatment" from the region.

Taylor believes the pressure is on for Harris and her running mate to connect with voters and fundraise.

"This honeymoon has to continue for Kamala Harris, she can’t have one bad week over the next 90 days," Taylor said.

Walz did not attend Sunday’s fundraiser. The vice-presidential hopeful flew back to Minnesota after a campaign rally in Las Vegas. He is expected to make appearances on the East Coast next week.

John Dennis, chairman of the San Francisco Republican Party, said he expects former president Donald Trump will eventually pull ahead.

"I suspect the president will build a lead and pull away closer to election day," Dennis said. "President Trump has to stay disciplined, he’s got to stay on message, he’s got to focus on the issues that people care about."

Sunday afternoon, Harris flew out from San Francisco International Airport and headed back to D.C. She'll be preparing for the Democratic National Convention next week where she is expected to formally accept the party's nomination.