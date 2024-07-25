The Bride of Frankenstein returns to a new Halloween Horror Nights experience

What to Know "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" will debut at Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Universal Studios Hollywood revealed that an "all-female assemblage of classic Universal Monsters" will headline the walk-through adventure

Halloween Horror Nights haunts the theme park from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3 (select nights); tickets are on sale now

Frightful firsts have a fantastical knack for shimmering, like so much atmospheric fog, at Halloween Horror Nights.

This isn't a surprise, of course; the Universal Studios Hollywood event, which is famous for its well-themed haunted houses, spooky street scenes, and eerie entertainment offerings, is always pushing into new, creative, and deeply haunted realms.

And in 2024, the event's first "all-female assemblage of classic Universal Monsters" will star in haunted house that revisits some of the classic characters seen in the studio's earliest iconic films.

"Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines" will follow in the footsteps of Saskia Van Helsing, the daughter of famed vampire foe Abraham Van Helsing, as she squares off with Dracula's powerful daughter, the Countess Marya.

Along the way, other supernatural superstars will make monstrously marvelous cameos, including She-Wolf, a character "inspired" by the 1946 film "She-Wolf of London," and Anck-Su-Namun of "The Mummy" (1932).

"The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life and death battle with only one bloodline left to survive," promises the Halloween Horror Nights team.

One more terror-ific treat is in store for longtime fans of the Universal Monsters: The much-loved Bride of Frankenstein will stand at Saskia's side as bravely "stakes" her ground and battles the vampiric villain.

But don't breathe a sigh of relief just yet: Some real-life movie magic will weave through this haunted house, cinephiles: It will unfold on Soundstage 12, where "Dracula" (1931) and "Frankenstein" (1931) were filmed.

Can you almost here the echoes of the long-ago movies made there? The space's spectrally cinematic history may be quite palpable.

And music mavens will want to keep an ear out for the thrilling adventure's rocking throughline: Legendary musician Slash, a longtime collaborator and friend of Halloween Horror Nights, is providing the heart-pumping original score for "Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines."

The Halloween-inspired spectacular haunts Universal Studios Hollywood on select nights from Sept. 5 through Nov. 3, 2024. Tickets are on sale now at the Halloween Horror Nights site.

