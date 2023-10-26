Halloween

Halloween candy is getting more expensive — these are the 10 states where prices have gone up the most

While residents of Hawaii can expect to pay 7.7% more for candy in 2023 than they did in 2022, Pennsylvania shoppers will be paying 13.15% more

By Nicolas Vega,CNBC

The prices in the candy aisle feel a lot more like a trick than a treat these days.

Consumers looking to stock up on Reese's Cups, Snickers and pouches of Skittles are being met with a bad case of sticker shock at the register thanks to sugar shortages driving up the cost of production. 

This year Americans are expected to spend $3.6 billion on Halloween candy, up from $3.1 billion last year, according to the National Retail Federation

With costumes factored in, the average American is expected to spend a record $108.24 on the spooky holiday. The previous record was 2021's $102.71. 

However, while candy prices are going up nationwide, some states are experiencing bigger price hikes than others.

Scholarship database Scholaroo analyzed the increase in candy prices since 2020 using data from the candy and chewing gum price index.

For instance, while residents of Hawaii can expect to pay 7.7% more for candy in 2023 than they did in 2022, Pennsylvania shoppers will be paying 13.15% more. For comparison, the cost of U.S. goods and services overall are up 3.7% from this time last year.

These are the states where Halloween candy prices have increased the most, and the least, since last year.

The 10 states where candy prices have increased the most since 2022

  1. Maryland: 13.56% increase
  2. Pennsylvania: 13.15% increase
  3. New Jersey: 12.3% increase 
  4. Maine: 12.29% increase
  5. Vermont: 11.93% increase
  6. New Hampshire: 11.0% increase
  7. Delaware: 11.78% increase
  8. New York: 11.5% increase
  9. Utah: 11:23% increase
  10. Connecticut: 11.1% increase

The 10 states where candy prices have increased the least since 2022

  1. Alaska: 5.64% increase
  2. Colorado: 7.3% increase
  3. Oregon: 7.44% increase
  4. Washington: 7.53% increase
  5. Hawaii: 7.7% increase
  6. Michigan: 7.79% increase
  7. Arizona: 7.92% increase
  8. Wisconsin: 8.39% increase
  9. North Carolina: 8.42% increase
  10. Virginia: 8.45% increase

