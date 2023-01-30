Half Moon Bay Farm to Build Permanent Housing for Employees After Shooting

One of the farms involved in last week's deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay will build new living quarters for employees and their families.

The move announced Monday by California Terra Garden comes after the owners of the farm were lambasted for the staff's dilapidated living conditions.

"This decision came out after collaborative discussions with local officials that uncovered a series of code and permitting requirements unknown before the tragic shootings that occurred last week," California Terra Garden said in a statement.

The living quarters will be "new permanent home structures on a separate area of the property," California Terra Garden said.

The construction project will take about a year to complete.

In the meantime, local officials and California Terra Garden are working on a plan to provide employees and their families with affordable housing options in the area.

