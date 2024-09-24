San Diego-based Haitian group files citizen criminal charges in Ohio against Trump, Vance

The leader of a nonprofit representing the Haitian community invoked a private-citizen right to file charges Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, over the chaos and threats experienced by Springfield, Ohio, since Trump first spread false claims about legal immigrants there during a presidential debate.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance, which is based in San Diego, made the move after inaction by the local prosecutor, said their attorney, Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm.

According to HBA's website, it is a "501(c)(3) grassroots nonprofit community organization that advocates for fair and humane immigration policies and provides migrants and immigrants with humanitarian, legal, and social services, with a particular focus on Black people, the Haitian community, women and girls, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and survivors of torture and other human rights abuses."

The website also says the nonprofit has, since 2026, "regularly brought delegations of lawyers, doctors, and other volunteers to the San Diego-Tijuana border to provide humanitarian relief to Haitian and other Black migrants from Africa."

During Trump's presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the former president amplified false, anti-immigrant rumors circulating online at the time that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets. Trump specifically mentioned Springfield, Ohio, the town at the center of the claims, saying that immigrants were taking over the city.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Harris responded by calling Trump "extreme," while ABC debate moderator David Muir corrected Trump, pointing out that city officials refuted the claims as unsubstantiated and untrue.

Trump’s comments echoed claims earlier made by Vance, who currently represents Ohio in the U.S. Senate, and other Republicans. The claims attracted attention when Vance posted on social media that his office has “received many inquiries” about Haitian migrants abducting pets. Vance later acknowledged it was possible “all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

In the days and weeks after the rumors drew widespread attention, more than 30 bomb threats were directed at Springfield's local government buildings and schools, prompting closures, the assignment of additional law enforcement protection and security cameras. Some of the city's Haitian residents also said they feared for their safety as public vitriol grew, and Mayor Rob Rue received death threats.

The 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants who have arrived in Springfield over the past several years, in many cases after being recruited to local jobs, have been granted Temporary Protected Status to be in the U.S. legally.

Trump and Vance are charged with disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing and complicity. The filing asks the Clark County Municipal Court to affirm that there is probable cause and issue arrest warrants against Trump and Vance.

“If it were anyone else other than Trump and Vance who had done what they’ve done — wreak havoc on Springfield, resulting in bomb threats, evacuated and closed government buildings and schools, threats to the mayor and his family — they would have been arrested by now,” Chandra said. “They are not above the law.”

Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump-Vance campaign, said, “President Trump is rightfully highlighting the failed immigration system that (Vice President) Kamala Harris has overseen, bringing thousands of illegal immigrants pouring into communities like Springfield and many others across the country.”

Charges brought by private citizens are rare, but not unheard of, in Ohio. Examples might be a grocery store charging a customer for a bounced check. State law requires a hearing to take place before the affidavit can move forward. As of Tuesday afternoon, none had been scheduled.