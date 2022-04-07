Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty Line Has a Launch Date

Hailey Bieber's new beauty brand, Rhode, us set to launch this June, and now, the model is opening up about what inspired her to start the beauty brand.

"I just could always remember my mom, as a child, getting [me] out of the bath, drenching me head to toe, just hydration, hydration, hydration, very focused on keeping the skin healthy," she said in a new interview with Allure. "It started with my grandmother, she taught my mom, my mom taught me."

Bieber said she found Rhode's niche by trying out a lot of different inexpensive and expensive skincare brands and doing a lot of research that uncovered people simply want their skin to be hydrated. "I found that the most tried-and-true stuff were the solidly formulated products that were affordable, where I could tell people kept on going back to, and that's what I kept going back to as well," she told Allure. "The initial launch focuses on maintaining the skin's moisture barrier. I've given it to a lot of different makeup artists to try on their clients and I've gotten really good feedback on it."

The 25-year-old knows people are tired of seeing celebrity beauty brands, however, she said she has faith that her products will bring something new to consumers. "I definitely have had my fears, for sure, because the market is so busy and so saturated," she said. "And I've had to, obviously, have the confidence in myself and in our brand to really feel it's going to be something refreshing and different."

Speaking of confidence ... three years into her marriage with Justin Bieber, she's learning to ignore the false perceptions about herself as she navigates life in the spotlight. "It would be exhausting for me to try to control everything," she told Allure. "There's just no way I can do that. It's very hard to control a media narrative, so I try to just do my best to be myself and accept that."