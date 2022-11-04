Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Home Is on the Market for $17.5M

An elegant Santa Monica mansion, home to multiple generations of Hollywood royalty, has hit the market.

The childhood home of actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is up for sale, with a listing price of $17,500,000.

Simon Berlyn

Surrounded by lush greenery that provides plenty of privacy and a soothing atmosphere, the home was bought by Gwyneth Paltrow's father, director and producer Bruce Paltrow, in 1976.

According to the Compass real estate agency, which holds the listing, Jerome Dahan, co-founder of Citizens of Humanity and '7 for All Mankind,' purchased the home in 2008.

Large windows let in plenty of natural light and create a relaxed-but-sophisticated living space, and there are plenty of nooks to explore.

One corner of the large, open kitchen has built-in bench seating with blue-velvet upholstery, perfect for wrapping around a table and gathering for a meal.

The living room fireplace, nestled between two more tall windows with views into the foliage, showcases "the perfect blend of old-world elegance and modern luxury," as the listing says.

The lavish 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom, 6,887 square foot house at 2020 Georgina Avenue, with a listing held by Compass agent Robert Lawrence Edie, is on a double lot with a 2-story guest house.

Also included on the property are a theater room, enormous walk-in closets, a large outdoor pool, a fire pit and a balcony overlooking the outdoor space.

