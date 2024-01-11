Gunman on the loose after 5 people shot in Compton: LASD

A search is underway for a gunman who opened fire on nearly half a dozen people, shooting at least five of them, in Compton on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Law enforcement received a call of multiple people shot around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Acacia Avenue. There, at least five people were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The individuals wounded were taken to different hospitals near the area. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

LASD believe the violence may have been a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The department said the shooter remains at large. Law enforcement did not provide a detailed description of that individual.

The investigation is underway.