Grocery store shooting in Arkansas leaves 3 dead, others wounded, police say

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene

By The Associated Press

Three people were killed and others were wounded in a shooting that occurred Friday at a grocery store in south Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said the shooting occurred at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce and that the shooter was critically injured after being shot by police. Two law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, but did not have life-threatening injuries. Eleven of the shooting victims were civilians, with three fatalities, police said.

Fordyce is a city of about 3,200 people located 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock. Video posted on social media showed at least one person lying in the parking lot, and in another video multiple gunshots could be heard.

Footage from TV reporters showed multiple local and state agencies responding to the scene and at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had been briefed on the shooting.

“I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted on the social media platform X. “My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this.”

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to fill up his car when he heard what he thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor’s stand.

“We heard a few little pops,” he said.

He then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground. He began recording video with his phone before the gunfire escalated.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

