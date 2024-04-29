Great Wolf Lodge Southern California honors ‘Firefighters Day' with a fundraising promotion

What to Know Firefighter Appreciation Promotion at Great Wolf Lodge Southern California in Garden Grove

Book on May 4 and 5 for stays from May 4 through June 20, 2024

Guests may enjoy 30% off a room; "for every 5 rooms booked, Great Wolf Lodge will donate a room to OCFA (Orange County Fire Association)"

FAMILY VACATION SEASON... hasn't quite launched just yet, but when May begins, so do the intense and daydream-centered discussions. Where to go? What to do? Is there an opportunity for swimming at the hotel we choose? In fact, is there a sizable, splashtastic indoor water park, the sort of fantastical space with a "four-story tree house complete with slides" and a lazy river, the kind of "Crooked Creek" that gently moves you along as you enjoy kicking back in your tube? If these are the kinds of questions you're pondering, you're likely considering a visit to Great Wolf Lodge Southern California, which is known for its spacious water park, a multi-activity swim-travaganza that includes the swells of Slap Tail Pond and a tandem tube ride called Alberta Falls. You're in some sort of sweet luck, too, for a new promotion is coming up, over the first weekend of May, and happens to have a sweet, give-back spirit.

FIREFIGHTERS DAY... is May 4, and to honor the important occasion, the Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove is offering a promotion that also helps to raise funds for the Orange County Fire Association. Rooms booked on May 4 and 5 are 30% off — that's good for stays from May 4 through June 20 — and "for every 5 rooms booked, Great Wolf Lodge will donate a room to OCFA." And happening from April 29 through May 5 in the days ahead and near Firefighters Day? Great Wolf will provide guests the opportunity to pen letters of thanks to local firefighters; youngsters are also invited to put pen to paper and color in sheets that show our wonderful responders the spirit of gratitude. There are more firefighter-supporting activities afoot, too; be sure to inquire at the hotel for all you need to know. And for more "Howlin' Heroes" offers created for military members and first responders, visit this page now.