Jimmy Carter

Graphic: The 10 presidents who lived the longest — and the shortest

Calvin Coolidge was president in 1924, the year Jimmy Carter was born.

By Joe Murphy | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Jimmy Carter lived longer than any other president — and by a long shot.

Carter died Sunday at 100 years, 2 months and 29 days. That’s more than five years longer than the second-oldest president, George H.W. Bush.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Jimmy Carter 3 hours ago

Joe Biden, Donald Trump, others pay tribute to Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 2 hours ago

Flags will fly at half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter 4 hours ago

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Presidents, on average, have lived to 72 years. President Joe Biden, one of four presidents born in the 1940s, is already one of the 10 longest-living presidents. He turned 82 in November.

John F. Kennedy, at 46, and James Garfield, at 49, are the shortest-lived presidents. Both were assassinated.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us