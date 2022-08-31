Grape Stomps — Eight in All — Are Headed for South Coast Winery

What to Know South Coast Winery Resort & Spa in Temecula

Grape Stomps in the Vintner's Garden; Sept. 3 through 24 (select days)

$170 and up; participants must be 21 or older

THE GOLDEN FRUITS OF FALL? Apples, in all of their tempting ruddiness, are often used to symbolize the mellowest season, while pumpkins? The seedy superstars are synonymous with September, at least all sorts of September sweets, from creamy beverages to spice-topped muffins. But the grape is way, way up there in the autumn-luscious pantheon of fruits, thanks to the fact that harvest time, at so many Golden State wineries, goes strong and goes squishy when September begins its golden run. True, that sublime squishiness is achieved through modern-day machinery and wondrous technology, the sorts of devices that can turn newly gathered grapes into juice in very little time. But grape stomping, as a special event, still happens, with wine tasting, food for purchase, and other happenings often complementing the main show. And if you go to South Coast Winery Resort & Spa on select days in September? The foot-based grape-squishery will be out in full and fall-fun force.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3... is the first of eight 2022 dates for this late-summer celebration, a grape-strong gathering that will give teams of two the chance to face down a barrel brimming with grapes. Well, the small and bright orbs aren't loaded to the top of the barrel — after all, you wouldn't be able to step inside, if that was the case — but the bottom will be lined in the ready-to-be-juiced jewels. The Temecula destination will direct grape-stompers to the Vintner's Garden on select Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but securing your ticket in advance is recommended, as these rarer events do sell out. The tickets, which start at $170, "include grape stomp participation for a team of two people, two tasting tickets to South Coast Winery and a case of wine per two participants. Cases can be mixed and matched," shares the well-known winemaker. Need more details on this squishy and celebratory scene? Hike up your cuffs and stomp, er, stop by this site now.