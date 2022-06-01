Van Nuys

10th Grader Injured in Shooting Outside Grant High School in Van Nuys, LAPD Says

Someone reported hearing three to four gunshots, with a person down, LAPD said.

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shots were fired outside Grant High School in Van Nuys Wednesday afternoon, and a 10th grader was injured, the Los Angeles Police Department and school police said.

The school is located at 13000 Oxnard St. in Van Nuys.

LAPD said at around 3:24 p.m., there were reports of a shooting in front of Grant High School during dismissal. Someone reported hearing three to four gunshots, with a person down, LAPD said.

LA School police later said a 10th grader was shot in the leg.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LAPD said the shooting may have been from a car.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded, and the student was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries was unclear.

Units were sweeping the campus to make sure no additional threats existed.

U.S. & World

Uvalde school shooting May 25

Texas School Shooting Updates: Police Chief Says He's Cooperating; Teacher Laid to Rest

Biden Administration 2 hours ago

US Transportation Dept. Lifts Restrictions on Cuba Flights

LAPD was searching for a green older model Honda Accord with four people inside.

The school would be placed on lockdown should any afterschool activities be taking place.

Cellphone footage from the scene showed police responding, and what looked like a young man lying on the ground with injuries. He appeared to be conscious and communicating with the group of people surrounding him.

Shooting outside Grant High School in Van Nuys, California, June 1, 2022

This article tagged under:

Van NuysSouthern CaliforniaLAPDLAPD shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us