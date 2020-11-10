julie loving

Grandma, 51, Gives Birth to Her Own Granddaughter

"Surrograndma" gives birth to granddaughter as a gestational carrier for her daughter

By Kait Hanson | TODAY

Julie Loving, 51, her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, 29, and Breanna's husband.
Courtesy Breanna Lockwood

Julie Loving just gave her 29-year-old daughter the gift of life for a second time. The 51-year-old delivered her granddaughter as the gestational carrier on November 2, 2020.

New mom Breanna Lockwood made the announcement in an Instagram post, sharing her daughter’s name — Briar Juliette Lockwood — a sweet nod to her own mom.

View this post on Instagram

⁣ ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ...⁣ ⁣ 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅⁣ Born 11/2/20⁣ 2:24pm⁣ 7 lbs 1 oz ⁣ 19.25 inches ⁣ ⁣ and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! ⁣ ⁣ My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. ⁣ ⁣ Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. ⁣ ⁣ My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! ⁣ ⁣ 📸: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto ⁣ ⁣

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on

“My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery,” Lockwood wrote in the post. “The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me.”

Thoughtful comments have poured in for Lockwood, Loving, and baby Briar, by the thousands from people around the world who have followed the story since Lockwood’s viral Instagram post announcing the pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on

“The love between a mother and daughter is unbreakable — can’t wait to see a pic of three generations of STRONG women with you, your mama & baby Briar!” one follower wrote, while others celebrated Briar’s long-awaited arrival via emoji.

TODAY Parents talked with the mother-daughter duo last month when Loving was 35 weeks pregnant.

U.S. & World

Elections 2020 34 mins ago

Election Latest: States Report Smooth, Well-Run Election

Immigration 2 hours ago

US Deports Migrant Women Who Alleged Abuse by Georgia Doctor

“It’s been a textbook pregnancy,” Loving told TODAY Parents. “Everything’s been perfect.”

Lockwood, had struggled with infertility for years, experiencing four failed embryo transfers, two miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. After a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure left Lockwood with problematic scar tissue in her uterus, she and her husband Aaron turned to the idea of using a gestational carrier.

“Most Americans cannot afford a gestational carrier,” said Lockwood’s fertility specialist, Dr. Brian Kaplan of Fertility Centers of Illinois. “It’s over $100,000.”

Loving offered to be her daughter’s surrogate, but Kaplan wasn’t so easily convinced.

“My immediate reaction was, ‘This is not a good thing,’” said Kaplan, who has done more than 20,000 in vitro fertilization procedures in the span of his 29-year career. “Normally a gestational carrier should be under 40 years, but in medicine you have to look at an individual and personalize it.”

After rigorous testing, which included both medical exams and education on possible risks, Loving was given the green light.

“Fortunately she got pregnant the very first time with the very first embryo,” Kaplan shared. “I’ve been with Breanna for years with so much trauma and intensity — the resilience was mind-boggling. If she did not have her mom, she wouldn't have a baby.”

In the second post since baby Briar’s arrival, Lockwood shared she is “Just living in new mama bliss!” and updated followers that her mom is recovering and enjoying her rest.

Congratulations to the whole family!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

julie loving
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us