Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit the site of a behavioral health and transitional housing facility in Los Angeles County Monday to talk about new investments to provide support services for people who are homeless.

The California Blueprint includes a proposed $2 billion in behavioral health housing and encampment rehousing strategies.



Newsom is scheduled to speak at 10:25 a.m. Live video will be provided above.

Details about the plan were not immediately available.