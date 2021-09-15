Gov. Newsom Details Plan to Keep Students, Staff Safe During In-Person Learning

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Alameda County Wednesday speaking about California's efforts to provide safe in-person instruction in schools across the state.

The governor was at a TK-8 school a day after he defeated recall efforts aimed at taking him out of office early, and he began by addressing the highest education budget in state's history.

He said the $123.9 billion budget "is truly is transformational" and acknowledged the pandemic changed the approach to public education.

Some of the new approaches include extending the school year trough the summer, providing flexibility in districts all across the state and universal free meals for students.

"We're really proud of this budget," Newsom said.

In addition, he expanded on California being the first state to provide a child's saving account to every child entering kindergarten. The goal of this is to further financial literacy among families.

Aside from education, the governor also spoke about the coronavirus and taunted California's high vaccination numbers and low positivity rates.

In efforts to have kids safely back at school, he reminded that the state was the first to require masking at schools and vaccine verification and testing for school staff.

