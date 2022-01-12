Gov. Newsom Visits Los Angeles County COVID Testing Site to Present Emergency Response Package

California Governor Gavin Newsom is in southern Los Angeles County on Wednesday, visiting a COVID testing site and highlighting his COVID-19 Emergency Response Package.

The Emergency Response Package is part of Newsom's "California Blueprint" budget plan. It would provide money for increased vaccination and booster shot efforts, statewide testing, and an increase in medical personnel, according to a statement from the Governor's office.



"California has led the nation’s fight against COVID-19, taking actions that have saved tens of thousands of lives," the statement reads.

California has a projected $45.7 billion surplus, driven by incredible growth in tax collections during the pandemic. Newsom's budget plan, shared Monday, would use some of that money to fight COVID-19, climate change, crime, high costs of living and the homelessness crisis.

Earlier on Wednesday, Newsom presented a plan to fight homelessness in California from San Diego.