Got Dry, Itchy Skin? You May Want to Avoid Mangoes, Limes

As Southern California ushers in the dry winter weather season, dermatologists warn common products and objects can cause eczema, a condition that makes your skin inflamed, itchy or even cracked.

While a genetic disposition plays a role, environmental factors can trigger eczema for anyone. It’s estimated one in 10 people will likely develop it at some point in their lifetime.

Despite the fact eczema is a common condition, it is often misunderstood and stigmatized, according to Dr. Glynis Ablon of the Ablon Skin Institute.

“[Eczema] is not contagious, and people need to understand that,” says Dr. Ablon, who also emphasizes that there are at least seven different types of dermatitis, and symptoms and severity can vary.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Especially when our environment changes like cold, dry winds whipping through Southern California during the winter months, the dermatologist notes our skin can become more sensitive to exterior triggers that are commonly present in our households, such as laundry detergents, hand soap and facial cleansers.

For others, fruit and meat juices can be the culprits.

“I love my mangoes, but people can have a reaction to it,” Dr. Ablon says. “For those who like lemons and limes, especially if it’s tequila time, they can actually get a rash on their hand from the juice of the lime.”

For those with sensitive skin, even fragrances from scented candles can irritate the skin.

Medical trials are currently underway with injectables for severe cases, but minor itches can be treated with over-the-counter products.

Dr. Ablon recommends La Roche-Posay’s “Lipikar AP+M Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream” because it contains the ceramide, which are lipids or fats that are found in skin cells. Accepted by the National Eczema Association, the product can be used for babies as young as two weeks old.

Aveeno’s anti-eczema products can also soothe the skin with their oatmeal and other anti-inflammatory ingredients, according to Dr. Ablon.