GOP Megadonor Paid Private School Tuition for Justice Thomas' Grandnephew, Pro Publica Reports

The wealthy Republican donor who has come under fire for lavish gifts to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas defended the latest revelation on Thursday, that he paid thousands in school tuition for one of the justice's relatives.

ProPublica reported on Thursday that Harlan Crow had paid for Thomas' grandnephew, Mark Martin, to attend two private schools in the late 2000s, the latest in a series of reports detailing previously unknown financial ties between the two men that have prompted outcry and calls for ethics reform. The latest report from ProPublica included an interview with Martin, his former classmates and former staff and while the exact total for his education is unclear, the cost could have been at least $150,000.

ProPublica reported that Thomas, who was at one point Martin's guardian, didn't disclose the tuition payments from Crow on his annual financial disclosures. The outlet also noted that several years earlier, Thomas did disclose a $5,000 gift from another friend that funded Martin's education.

While NBC News has not independently verified the details in the report, Crow's office released a statement that didn't deny the story. NBC News has reached out to the Supreme Court for requests for comment from the court and Justice Thomas.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.