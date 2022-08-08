weird news

Goose Gets Stuck in NY AC Unit for 2 Days in Failed Bid to Beat Heat

It wasn't clear if the goose was hurt in the two-day ordeal but it was seen moving around in a laundry basket after the rescue

Suffolk County Police Department

It's so oppressive out there, even the geese can't stand it.

One actually tried to infiltrate a Long Island home through the air conditioning well over the weekend, Suffolk County cops say.

The bird got stuck for two days but a trained officer eventually managed to pull it out.

It wasn't clear if the goose was hurt in the two-day ordeal but it was seen moving around in a laundry basket after the rescue.

Watch those AC wells, Suffolk County. And find out when we'll get a break from this awful humidity here.

