Good Samaritan Helps Stop Man Threatening to Throw Baby Off Philadelphia Overpass

With her heart still pounding with terror and adrenaline, a woman told NBC10 how she stopped a man who threatened to throw his baby girl off of an I-95 overpass in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.

Christine King said she was driving along the interstate when she witnessed the man arguing with the mother of the child.

"Then I saw that the man grabbed the baby and tried to throw her over the bridge," King said. "That's when I hit the brakes on my car and went out to stop him."

King added that when she parked her car in the middle of I-95, at the height of Cottman Avenue, she began to shout, "let go of the boy, please," but the man pushed her and threatened to shoot her.

"The police then came and pointed their guns at him, but he didn't want to let the baby go," King said.

After several minutes of struggling and screaming, King explained that the mother managed to take the gun from her partner. And, after a brief standoff with police, the man released the baby and was taken into custody.

Although Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released information about the incident, King alleges that it all started when the mother tried to end the relationship with her partner.

Skyforce10 captured the major traffic jam on southbound I-95 through Northeast Philadelphia due to the police activity.

It is unknown if the mother and the girl were injured during the incident, or what charges the man may face.