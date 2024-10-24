Goldfish is changing its name for a little while — here's why

Goldfish isn’t just for kids anymore, apparently.

The fish-shaped cracker brand wants to appeal to adults, so it’s changing its name for the first time ever to something much more serious: Chilean Sea Bass. Yes, really.

The Chilean Sea Bass crackers are the same cheddar snacks everyone knows and loves, just updated with a new (and temporary) name.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages,” Danielle Brown, vice president of Goldfish, said in a statement. “Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too.”

Fans can purchase two bags of Chilean Sea Bass every day at 9 a.m. from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 on ChileanSeaBassCrackers.com, the company said. Each bag sells for $7.38, but customers interested in traditional Goldfish can still purchase the product at most retailers.

The temporary name change comes after several other brands have tried their hand at changing their branding to reach new audiences.

Earlier this year, the Campbell Soup Company dropped the word soup from its corporate name, becoming just The Campbell’s Company.

Mountain Dew also redesigned its logo this year, moving from “MTN DEW” to putting to its full name on soda bottles once again.

In 2022, Kraft Foods shortened the name of its iconic Kraft Macaroni and Cheese to just “Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

And in 2018, IHOP temporarily rebranded to IHOb, sending breakfast lovers into a short-lived frenzy.

