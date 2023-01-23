Transportation Secretary Discusses $400M for Golden Gate Bridge Retrofit

U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg on Monday joined San Francisco city officials to discuss funding to repair and retrofit the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.
Buttigieg was joined by a who’s who of city leaders to celebrate $400 million in funding for the project, which officially was announced earlier this month by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.
The funding comes from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure package approved back in 2021.
Pete Suratos has the full story in the video above.
