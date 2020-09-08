Go ‘Out of the Office,' and Save, at Les Cactus

HANGING THE "OUT OF THE OFFICE" SIGN? A few decades ago, such a notice would have appeared on your office door, or your cubicle, or perhaps the tote board holding all of your company's announcements. With things went fully web, "OOTO" became an instantly recognizable (and enviable) acronym, appearing frequently in an email's subject line. But going OOTO has taken a new twist, thanks to a package that rocks that "I'm going on a trip" sentiment in its name, and some savings to boot. It's the Out of the Office package at Les Cactus, the recently debuted boutique hotel. The "cactus" part of its name reveals its location: Palm Springs, and the "les" part is a retro callback to a long-ago song, and the '60s, and an era where chic and relaxed travel reigned.

AS FOR THE LES CACTUS OOTO DEAL? Stay three weeknights at the 27-room inn, and receive that fourth weeknight on the house. In addition, you'll score a gift card to the Koffi coffee shop, worth $30, and Chef Tanya's Kitchen is right there, should you want to stay on-property for your snacking and supping. Can your pup go OOTO, too? Woof (so, yep, you bet). Are there routes to wifi-ing it, even poolside, if you're not fully OOTO but still checking in, even getting a few odds and ends address? For sure. Just be sure to book your Out of the Office getaway by the end of September 2020 to snag the deal.

WANT TO PEEK... around the place? The opened-last-winter hideaway brims with old-school awnings, the kind with stripes, and pink walls, and the sort of poolside umbrellas you might find on a vintage postcard, and plenty of wicker pieces, the kind that add both whimsy and laid-back allure.