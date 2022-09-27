Glen Ivy's Atmospheric Evenings Flow Into Early Fall

What to Know Evenings at Glen Ivy are shimmering Friday through Sunday; ends Oct. 16, 2022

$55 per person; if you're visiting during the day and want to stay, evening admission is $25

Temescal Valley

OCTOBER? It may be the most magical of months, something people tend to agree upon wherever they reside (or, at the very least, put the tenth month in their personal top three). That's because days are often still nicely warm, but not blazing, and the nights? They teeter deliciously between pleasant and brisk, a kind of throw-a-cozy-wrap-around-your-shoulders brisk, not an-uncomfortably-chilly brisk. Still, even in California, plenty of evening events, specifically those that happen outdoors, wrap up with the coming of fall, or, at the very least, the end of September. But here's something musical and calming and sweet for these mild nights: Glen Ivy Hot Springs is extending its summertime sounds-and-more series through to mid-October, giving autumn an added dose of delight, warmth, and weekend magic.

WEEKENDS, in fact, are when "Evenings at Glen Ivy" have been shimmering over the last few months. The live music adds to the feel-good atmosphere on Fridays and Saturdays while sound bath meditations are in the Sunday spotlights. That all of this unwind-your-mind goodness is twinkling right around the twilight hour only adds to the vibe, as does the fact that you can choose to dine and sip wine while savoring the sounds. There are a few different ticketing tiers, including an option to add on the evening experience if you're calling upon the Temescal Valley destination earlier in the day. For more information on this summer-meets-fall splendor, visit this page now.