Girls HS Basketball Team Forfeits Game Because It Refused to Play Against a Team With a Transgender Player

A Vermont Christian high school forfeited a girls basketball game because the opposing team had a transgender player, the head of school said.

Mid Vermont Christian School in Junction had been scheduled to play Long Trail School in Dorset on Feb. 21, but the game never happened.

Vicky Fogg, the head of Mid Vermont Christian School, said the team decided not to participate "because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players."

FINA members voted to restrict transgender women from elite swimming competitions on Sunday.

