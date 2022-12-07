An adorable handwritten letter brightened the day for staff members at Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.

The agency received the letter in November from a girl named Madeline with a rare request: "Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response."

Not only did Madeline get her letter, she also received a pre-approved unicorn license, a heart-shaped license tag and a plush toy unicorn -- until Madeline can find a real one. Photos of the license and Madeline's letter were posted to the department's Instagram page.

The licensing letter included five conditions.

The unicorn must be cared for in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles county Code Title 10. The unicorn is given regular access to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows. The unicorn is fed one of its favorite treats -- watermelon -- at least once each week. The unicorn's horn must be maintained to be in good health. This requires polishing at least once a month with a soft cloth. Any sparkles or glitter used on the unicorn must be nontoxic and biodegradable to ensure the unicorn's good health.

The letter from Animal Care and Control director Marcia Mayeda also commended Madline for her "sense of responsible pet ownership."