9-Year-Old Girl Visiting Easter Bunny at Victorville Mall Wounded in Shooting

By Staff Reports

A 9-year-old girl visiting the Easter Bunny at a mall in Victorville on Tuesday was wounded in a shooting and police were searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened at the Victor Valley Mall on Tuesday about 6:30 p.m. Ava Chruniak was with her family when shots rang out. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition, San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The mall was evacuated and shut down while deputies searched for the gunman.

"This appears to be an isolated incident and not considered an active shooter event," officials said.

