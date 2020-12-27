16-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle on Christmas Day

A 16-year-old girl remains in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Christmas Day near her home in Hemet.

Jaylene Aguirre is hospitalized in Loma Linda Hospital. She has multiple broken bones, lacerations all over her body and internal bleeding in her head according to her father, Frank Aguirre.

Aguirre’s boyfriend was with her at the time of the crash. They were both riding his new mini bike he had just received around 9 p.m when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.

He was treated at the scene for minimal injuries, while she was airlifted to the hospital, according to her mother.

The driver who collided with them is still outstanding and it is believed that the suspected vehicle is a gray Toyota truck with possible front-end damage, according to Hemet Police Department.

"At this point, I am not aware of any evidence to support that DUI was involved," Officer Tabor said.

According to Aguirre’s father, she has not regained consciousness.

“She’s a 16-year-old girl who has the biggest heart and is such a positive person to be with,” Frank said. “It feels like a bad nightmare."

Her father also said that the whole family was recovering from COVID-19.

He has started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help with the hospital bills.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Officer Tabor at (951) 765 - 2400.