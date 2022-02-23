Girl Brings Note to School, Leading Las Vegas Police to Brother's Body in Freezer

A Las Vegas mother sent her daughter to school with a note, begging to be rescued from an abusive boyfriend, which led police to find that girl's little brother dead in a freezer, authorities said Tuesday.

The gruesome discovery in northeast Las Vegas was triggered by the mom's desperate plea for help, which was read by her daughter's elementary school teacher and then passed on to police, officials said.

"That note indicated that the mom was being held against her will," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters. "She also stated that she did not know the whereabouts of her preschool-aged child."

When investigators got to the home on Saddle Brook Park Drive, the mother told them she feared her son, who is 3 or 4, might be dead, officials said.

The boyfriend, described as a man in his late 30s, had been preventing the mother from leaving the house or entering the garage — and that's where police found her son's body inside a freezer, officials said.

